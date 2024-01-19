Europe DNA Data Storage Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe DNA Data Storage Market - A Regional & Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe DNA data storage market is positioned for significant expansion, fueled by a growing demand for storage solutions characterized by extensive capacity, prolonged stability, and heightened security. This report offers a thorough examination of the market, encompassing essential trends, factors propelling growth, obstacles, and potential opportunities.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the size and growth of the Europe DNA data storage market?

What are the key drivers and challenges impacting the market?

What are the different segments of the Europe DNA data storage market? Who are the major players in the Europe DNA data storage market?

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment



Cloud based DNA Data Storage

On Premise DNA Data Storage Hybrid DNA Data Storage

Segmentation by Application



Government

Telecommunication and Media

Health Care Other

Segmentation by Country



U.K.

Germany

France

Switzerland

Italy Rest of Europe

Some prominent names established in this market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG Eurofins Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiative in Europe

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8 Startup Funding Summary

2 Europe DNA Data Storage Market Technology

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Sequence based DNA Data Storage

2.3 Structure based DNA Data Storage

2.4 DNA Data Storage Workflow

2.5 DNA Data Storage Medium

2.6 Others

3 Europe DNA Data Storage by Deployment

3.1 Deployment Summary

3.2 Cloud based DNA Data Storage

3.3 On Premise DNA Data Storage

3.4 Hybrid DNA Data Storage

4 Europe DNA Data Storage Market by Application

4.1 Application Segmentation

4.2 Application Summary

4.3 Government

4.4 Telecommunication and Media

4.5 Health Care

4.6 Other

5 Europe DNA Data Storage Market by Country

5.1 Regional Summary

5.2 Drivers and Restraints

6 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore BGI Group

7 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

