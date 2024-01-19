Fire At DRDO Office In Delhi, No Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the DRDO building in the national capital on Friday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze was received from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) building at 12:01 p.m.
“The fire was on the sixth floor, Metcalfe House, of the building.
"Total 18 fire tenders were rushed to the site,” said Garg.
“The flames have been doused and a cooling process is going on,” said Garg.
More details were awaited.
