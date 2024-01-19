(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 January 2024

Announcement no. 360

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Kim Brangstrup that he has increased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 66.276 shares, corresponding to 11,8% of the share capital and votes.

For further information

