(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 January 2024
Announcement no. 360
Change in capital of large shareholder
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Kim Brangstrup that he has increased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 66.276 shares, corresponding to 11,8% of the share capital and votes.
For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...
Attachment
Announcement360_Change_capital_large_shareholder
