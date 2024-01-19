With A CAGR Of 4.6% Shape Measuring Devices Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shape Measuring Devices Market Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The shape measuring devices market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Shape measuring technology reveals minute surface flaws and irregularities, such as burrs, scratches, and markings on product surfaces. An optical measuring device, known as a shape measuring device, employs a projection unit and utilizes the light section method. This device is designed to project a predetermined pattern, such as slit light, onto the object being measured, thereby accurately defining its shape.

The application of shape measuring devices is widespread across various industries, including steel and metal production, electronics, healthcare, aerospace, defense, and the manufacturing of micro-precise goods. Leading players in the market, such as Bruker, HORIBA Scientific, and Retsch, offer specialized shape measurement machines for small-scale metal manufacturing companies.

The market for shape measuring devices is expected to be fueled by the rapid automation and advancements in form measurement equipment. These devices play a crucial role in the manufacturing sector, particularly in evaluating micro-level measurements of tools used in the production of automotive parts.

Major market participants provide specific tools tailored for the automotive sector. Key industries utilizing shape measurement devices include microprecision manufacturing, steel and metal production, aerospace, and the military. Consequently, these factors are poised to contribute to the growth of the shape measuring devices industry.

Segmentation Based:

By Type

Optical

3D

Others

By Application

Cutting Edge

Cutting Tool

Others

By Sales Channel

In store

Online

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Top Players:

AMETEK, Clemex, Alpa Metrology S.r.l., SmartVision S.r.l., Alicona Imaging GmbH, Scantron Industrial Products Ltd, Horiba Ltd, Obishi Keiki Seisakusho Co., QPT Innovative Technik Handels GmbH, Retsch GmbH

