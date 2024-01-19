At A CAGR Of 7.4% High Performance Fibers Market Stand Out As The Biggest Contributor To Reach $23.2 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Performance Fibers Market Expected to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The high performance fibers market size was valued at $11.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

High-performance fibers are specially engineered materials designed for specific applications that demand exceptional qualities such as strength, stiffness, heat resistance, or chemical resistance. The market for these fibers has experienced significant growth due to increased demand from various industries seeking their high impact resistance, non-abrasive nature, as well as their ability to absorb vibrations and shocks.

The ongoing advancements in additive manufacturing in aerospace production are expected to create new opportunities for the high-performance fibers market in the forecast period.

However, challenges have arisen, particularly in the automotive and aviation industries, where the demand for high-performance fibers has seen a drastic reduction due to lockdowns and various production-related issues. This decline in demand is impacting the consumption of high-performance fibers, acting as a constraint on the overall market growth.

The global pandemic led to the temporary shutdown of high-performance fiber manufacturers in key countries such as China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, a lack of technology hindered the supply of machines for high-performance fiber production.

As production facilities gradually reopen and vaccines for the coronavirus become more widely available, there is an anticipated recovery in the high-performance fibers market. The resumption of business activities is expected to bring about a positive shift, allowing high-performance fiber companies to reopen and resume operations.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the high performance fibers market report include Cytec Industries Inc., I Pont Nemours and Company, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Ventures, Kermel S.A, Kolon Industries, Koninklike Ten Cate NV (Netherlands), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Owens Corning, PB Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.), Sarla Performance Fiber Ltd, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Toyobo Co, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.

Region wise, the high performance fibers market analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global high performance fibers market trends and dynamics.

. Depending on product, the carbon fiber segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

. By application, the others segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

. Based on end user, the others segment dominated the market in 2021.

. Region wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global high performance fibers market share throughout the study period.

. The report provides an extensive analysis of the global high performance fibers market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

. The global high performance fibers market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

