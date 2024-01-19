Delhi HC Summons Vistara In Suit Seeking Damages Over Rs 2.6 Cr For Minor's Burn Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Vistara airline in response to a suit filed by the family of a minor seeking damages of over Rs. 2.6 crore over burn injuries sustained due to a hot beverage spillage onboard.

The incident occurred on August 11, 2023, on a flight from Delhi to Frankfurt, with the family alleging negligence by one of the air hostesses.

The 10-year-old girl allegedly suffered second-degree burn injuries, leading to the family's legal action against Vistara.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the summons in the case.

Upon a prima facie conspectus of the matter, the court said, let the plaint be registered as a suit.

"Issue summons in the suit. Upon the plaintiffs taking steps within 10 days, let summons be sent to the defendant by all permissible modes, returnable before the learned Joint Registrar," Justice Bhambani said.

"Let the summons indicate that the defendant is required to file written statement to the plaint within 30 days from the date of receipt of summons, alongwith affidavit of admission/denial of the documents filed by the plaintiffs," the court said.

Additionally, notice has been issued on an application seeking ad-interim relief against Tata Sia Airlines Limited, the joint venture operating Vistara.

The court also acknowledged an application through which the minor and her parents seek leave to sue the airline for additional reliefs at a later stage. "List before court on 06th March 2024," the court said.

The minor's family has claimed damages in the sum of Rs 2,68,93,077 against the respondent on account of bodily injuries sustained by the girl alongwith medical expenses incurred in Frankfurt, Germany; and other consequential and ancillary reliefs, arising from an incident.

--IANS

spr/ksk