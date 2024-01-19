Zeenat Aman Lauds 'Indian Idol 14' Contestant: She Will Make Waves In Bollywood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The legendary actress Zeenat Aman complimented the 'Indian Idol 14' contestant Adya Mishra for her rendition of 'Dum Maro Dum', saying how she would make waves if she entered Bollywood.

Nostalgia unfolds in the singing reality show's recent episode titled 'Celebrating Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman'.

Faridabad's Adya Mishra, who sang 'Dum Maro Dum' from the 1971 movie 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', compelled Zeenat Aman to compliment her: "If someone with such talent entered Bollywood, it would undoubtedly make waves."

Zeenat further spoke about Dev Anand and emphasised his unconventional approach to filmmaking. The episode not only celebrates the magic of Bollywood's golden era but also promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience, making it a must-watch episode.

In a spectacular homage to the timeless icon, Dev Anand, Zeenat will extensively talk about his legendary journey in the entertainment industry and express gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with him.

'Indian Idol 14' airs on Sony.

--IANS

