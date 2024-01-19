Defend Your Home With SABRE's New .68 Caliber Home Defense Launcher: Superior Range, Precision, And Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE is excited to announce the .68 Caliber Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher, a perfect tool for home protection. This launcher is designed for better aim with front and rear adjustable fiber optic sights, enhanced for low light conditions. It features a rubber grip for superior control and delivers both physical and audible deterrents. The launcher

will be on display at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 23 to 26, 2024.

Notable Features of the SABRE Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher:

Watch the SABRE 0.68 Caliber Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher capabilities. From unpacking its unique features to demonstrating its powerful impact, see firsthand why this should be a part of your home defense strategy.

The SABRE Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher with a capacity and range: 0.68 caliber with a 7-round magazine, effective up to 60 ft (18.3 m) and disperses a pepper cloud over 6 ft (2 m) upon contact.

The SABRE Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher complete kit includes the launcher, red pepper and INERT practice projectiles, CO2 cartridges, a practice target, and a padded soft carry case.

Defend Your Home with SABRE's New .68 Cal Pepper Launcher: Superior Range, Precision, and Control!



Pain Deterrent: Delivers intense pain on impact, with an effective saturation range up to 175 feet (53 meters).

Ease of Use: Intuitive, compact, and lightweight design with no recoil.

Visibility: With adjustable fiber optic sights and velocity range up to 350 fps. Complete Kit: Includes the launcher, red pepper and INERT practice projectiles, CO2 cartridges, a practice target, and a padded soft carry case.

For over four decades, SABRE has equipped law enforcement, military, and civilians with reliable and effective safety products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms. Headquartered in Missouri and operating globally, SABRE continues to innovate for the security and safety of communities worldwide.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation