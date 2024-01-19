IVD Quality Control Market Research Report 2023: Technological Advancements Spruce Up Immunoassays And Clinical Chemistry - Global Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of $2.19 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This significant market expansion is attributed to the heightened demand for quality assurance in diagnostic testing across various healthcare sectors.

IVD Quality Control Gains Traction as Chronic Diseases Rise

The market sees a positive trajectory, spurred by the burgeoning prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population demographic, and a spike in the number of clinical labs. Quality control plays a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of patient test results, which is crucial in the effective management and treatment of diseases. As the healthcare industry embraces Point-of-Care (POC) testing and rapid diagnostics, the demand for robust quality control measures intensifies.

Technological Advancements Spruce up Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry

Technological innovations within the immunoassay and clinical chemistry segments underpin the market's growth. These advancements contribute to the development of sophisticated quality control solutions that enhance the efficacy of diagnostic procedures.

Moreover, infectious disease testing, particularly for conditions like hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), necessitates precise IVD controls. The World Health Organization's report on the rise of STIs underscores the critical nature of dependable diagnostics, thereby elevating the market demand.

Hospitals and Clinics: Largest End Users of IVD Quality Control

Among end users, hospitals, and clinics are anticipated to hold the lion's share of the market in 2023. The high volume of diagnostic testing carried out in these settings, coupled with increasing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and subsequent medical spending, substantiates this demand.

Geographical Market Analysis Highlights North America's Dominance

The North America region is estimated to be at the forefront of the IVD Quality Control Market in 2023, trailed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Factors such as the widespread prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, heightened awareness of early disease diagnosis, and the influx of cutting-edge diagnostic products fortify the region's market position.



Offerings in the Spotlight: The report delves into quality control products-serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, and other types including urine-based controls-emphasizing independent controls and instrument-specific controls. Quality assessment services and data management solutions are also examined.

Applications and Technologies: A thorough examination of the market is presented across various applications such as infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, and more. It covers a wide array of technologies from immunochemistry to molecular diagnostics and microbiology. Revenue Forecasts and Trends: The report includes a detailed analysis of revenue forecasts, market trends, and growth opportunities, setting the scene for stakeholders and industry participants to understand the market dynamics.

This comprehensive market analysis underscores the crucial role of IVD quality control in the healthcare landscape. It is instrumental in ensuring the delivery of high-standard diagnostic services that are pivotal for patient care and treatment outcomes.

The report is an indispensable resource for industry professionals, offering key insights into market trends, forecasts, and the factors shaping the future of IVD quality controls.

Scope of the Report:

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Offering



Quality Control Products

Quality Control Products, by Type

Serum/Plasma-based Controls

Whole Blood-based Controls

Urine-based Controls

Other Controls

Quality Control Products, by Function

Independent Controls

Instrument-Specific Controls

Quality Assessment Services Data Management Solutions

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Technology



Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostasis Microbiology

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Application



Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Disorders Neurology

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

