Blackrock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions For The Ishares® Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 26, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2024 . Details regarding the“per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04700 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04400 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.11300 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.05900 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03200 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03600 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05500 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.08400 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07500 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.07900 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.09900 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.07400 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.08400 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07400 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.06500 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.10500 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.11800 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.08800 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.06100 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04500 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.07100 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.13000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.05700 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.04200 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.06200 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.12000 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.05100 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.12000 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.10900 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.18600 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.08600 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04600 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.03500 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.07000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.09200 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.08200 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07800 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.07300 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.10000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06200 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06900 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04900 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.06800 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04400 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.06300 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.06200 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04400 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.05400 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.10000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.11600 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.08600 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.06100 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03900 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.00000 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.09000 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.09000 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.04700 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08300

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.19300

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 25, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

