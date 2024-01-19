(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Documentaries announce the broadcast debut on The News Forum (TNF) of the documentary ADAPTATION.



Adaptation: Adaptation is a feature length documentary film which follows a group of wheelchair athletes as they converge in British Columbia, Canada for the BC Summer Race Series. The World's first downhill mountain bike race series to include an adaptive mountain bike (aMTB) category. However, Adaptation is not just a film about a race, it's a group of stories about the human race and our ability to overcome adversity. Whether for the thrill of competition, or a need to push through the pain of daily life to simply get lost in a moment. The film seeks to inspire the uninspired, and educate the uneducated. To celebrate the gift of life, love, and friendship through all its complexities.

Airdates: Sat Jan 20 th ,Sun Jan 21 st and Sat. Jan 27 th , Sun. Jan 28 th . 8pm on THE NEWS FORUM

"We are thrilled and honoured to bring 'ADAPTATION' to our viewers," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum.“Jake Thomas, Director of ADAPTATION is a source of inspiration to overcome adversity despite often tragic circumstances. This documentary gives hope and a renewed commitment to 'get back up and keep going' when life disappoints”.

“Prior to breaking my back in 2017, I was an avid action sport enthusiast,” said Jake Thomas.“Post injury I tried many different sports and purchased an adaptive mountain bike (aMTB) to be able to enjoy the great outdoors with my wife, 4 children, family and friends. Where the wheelchair had limitations, the aMTB would thrive. Experiencing firsthand what it meant to have mobility abruptly taken away, I wanted to share the freedom the aMTB offers to anyone with mobility challenges.“Adaptation” is the culmination of my life as a filmmaker, and my experience as a paraplegic told through the stories of other athletes who have found freedom in adaptive mountain biking. The BC Summer Series and mountain bike culture truly welcomed the adaptive athletes with open arms.”

Media Contact:

Danielle Klammer

604 626 6993

...

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Additional Information:

Website :

News Website:

Twitter : @TheNewsForum_ ( )

Facebook : @YourNewsForum ( )

Instagram : @TheNewsForum ( )

YouTube :

TikTok : @thenewsforum_

Apple Store App Link:

Google Play App Link:

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.