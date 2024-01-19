Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size & Share To Surpass US$ 2.3 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. is poised to lead the anti-biofilm wound dressing market. The study focuses on evaluating diverse antimicrobial dressings using an in-vitro biofilm model replicating the human wound environment New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:

The recently published industry analysis report by Persistence Market Research reveals that the global revenue for the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market was recorded at US$ 729.7 Million in 2022. Projections indicate a substantial growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2033. The Chemical Mode of Mechanism is anticipated to be the leading revenue-generating segment, with an expected CAGR of nearly 10.6% during the period from 2023 to 2033. According to the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing market industry research conducted by Persistence Market Research, the market witnessed a historical increase in value, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% from 2018 to 2022. Notably, countries such as the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, and South Korea held substantial shares in the global market during this period. The anticipated growth in the international road-safety market is expected to be driven by an increase in injury occurrences, vehicular mishaps, and burn accidents. For instance, the Association for Safe International Road Travel reports an estimated 1.35 million annual fatalities in road accidents, with an average of 3,700 reported deaths on roads each day. Consequently, the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 11.2% over the next decade.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 807 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 2.3 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 11.2% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation

Product Type

Distribution Channel Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled

ConvaTec

Smith & Nephew PLC

Urgo Medical

Coloplast

3M

Urgo Medical

Next Science Monarch Labs

Top 8 Key Trends in the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market:

Growing Market Size: The Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market has seen a significant expansion in size, with the global market experiencing substantial growth over the past few years.Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of advanced technologies in anti-biofilm wound dressing, enhancing its effectiveness in wound care.Increasing Incidence of Wound-related Issues: The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to a rise in the incidence of wound-related problems, including chronic wounds and infections, contributing to the adoption of anti-biofilm wound dressing solutions.Prevalence in Developed Countries: Developed nations, such as the U.S., U.K., and Japan, are major contributors to the market, reflecting a higher awareness and adoption of advanced wound care technologies.Diverse Applications: Anti-biofilm wound dressings are being utilized across a broad spectrum of medical applications, ranging from acute injuries to chronic wounds, showcasing their versatility in addressing various healthcare needs.Focus on Chemical Mode of Mechanism: The Chemical Mode of Mechanism has emerged as a prominent trend, driving substantial revenue growth in the anti-biofilm wound dressing market. This mode is anticipated to maintain its significance in the coming years.Rising Geriatric Population: The aging population, particularly in developed regions, is contributing to the increased demand for anti-biofilm wound dressings, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to chronic wounds and infections.Global Market Expansion: Market expansion is not limited to specific regions, as the demand for anti-biofilm wound dressings is becoming more widespread globally, with emerging economies also playing a significant role in the market's growth.

Challenges associated with Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market:

Regulatory Compliance and Approval: The process of obtaining regulatory approvals for anti-biofilm wound dressings can be lengthy and challenging. Strict regulatory requirements may hinder the timely introduction of new products to the market.

High Development Costs: Research, development, and manufacturing of advanced wound care technologies, including anti-biofilm wound dressings, involve significant costs. Companies face challenges in managing these expenses, which may impact product pricing and accessibility.

Limited Awareness and Education: Lack of awareness among healthcare professionals, as well as patients, regarding the benefits and applications of anti-biofilm wound dressings can impede market growth. Educating the healthcare community and end-users is crucial for widespread adoption.

Resistance to Change in Clinical Practices: Healthcare systems may be resistant to changing established wound care practices. Convincing healthcare providers to adopt new technologies, despite potential benefits, can pose a challenge.

Complexity in Wound Assessment: The effectiveness of anti-biofilm wound dressings depends on accurate wound assessment. However, the complexity of wound evaluation and the need for specialized training can be a barrier to their widespread use.

Limited Reimbursement Policies: In some regions, reimbursement policies for advanced wound care products, including anti-biofilm dressings, may be limited. This can impact affordability and accessibility for patients, restricting market growth.

Region-wise Analysis:

Over the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the market. The inclusion of dynamic economies like Japan, India, and China is poised to drive the expansion of the market. Additionally, the flourishing medical tourism industry in these nations is contributing to a heightened demand for wound dressing products in the region.

Country-wise Analysis:

The analysis of the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market in the United States indicates a substantial market share for the country. Projected factors influencing market growth include a surge in sports injuries, an uptick in traffic accidents, and the presence of several key competitors in the region.

Moreover, the well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to contribute significantly to the expansion of the market throughout the projected period.

Category-wise Insights:

Which Mode of Mechanism is expected to grow the fastest?

The chemical mode of mechanism segment secured a substantial share of over 40% in 2022, driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic wounds and the growing number of global surgeries. Anticipated to exhibit rapid growth throughout the projected period, chemical-based anti-biofilm wound dressings offer versatile anti-biofilm activity, facilitating accelerated healing and more efficient recovery for chronic wounds.

These dressings play a pivotal role in diminishing the biofilm load on both chronic and acute wounds, thereby reducing the risk of microorganism recontamination. The chemical component comprises ionic silver, iodine, EDTA, and other chemicals, contributing to the effectiveness of the anti-biofilm properties.

What are the Insights about the application of the Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market?

The acute wounds segment, holding a dominant share of over 55% in 2020, is driven by the increasing incidence of burns, trauma, and a rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. Examples of acute skin lesions, such as incisions, abrasions, burns, scratches, and puncture wounds, occur suddenly and typically follow the standard wound-healing process.

These wounds, varying in size from minor scratches to significant injuries, can manifest anywhere on the body. Acute wounds are categorized into surgical or traumatic wounds, including burns. The treatment approach depends on the severity and location of the acute wounds, often involving wound dressing and biofilm prevention. With the expected growth in the number of individuals experiencing acute wounds, the market is anticipated to expand correspondingly.

Competitive Analysis:

Companies are actively engaging in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios, expand manufacturing facilities, and establish a competitive edge. In April 2019, Smith & Nephew PLC, for instance, announced the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company. This strategic move is expected to accelerate the development of Smith & Nephew's advanced wound management product line, leading to an expansion of its customer base and market outreach. The company anticipates significant growth through the implementation of this strategy.

Key players in the anti-biofilm wound dressing market, including ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew PLC, Urgo Medical, Coloplast, 3M, Next Science, Monarch Labs, Mega Pharma (Pvt) Ltd., BioMonde, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Healthcare, Lohmann & Rauscher, and Arobella Medical, are actively involved in shaping the market landscape.

Some of the recent developments:

Strategic Acquisitions: Companies, such as Smith & Nephew PLC, have engaged in strategic acquisitions to bolster their product portfolios. For instance, Smith & Nephew's acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2019 is aimed at accelerating the development of advanced wound management products.

Market Expansion Strategies: Key players are actively pursuing partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. These initiatives contribute to the expansion of manufacturing facilities and enhance overall competitiveness.

Innovation and Research: Ongoing research and innovation in the field of wound care are driving advancements in anti-biofilm wound dressing technologies. Companies are investing in the development of cutting-edge solutions to address evolving needs in wound management.

Key Players' Involvement: Key participants in the market, including ConvaTec, Urgo Medical, Coloplast, 3M, Next Science, Monarch Labs, Mega Pharma (Pvt) Ltd., BioMonde, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Healthcare, Lohmann & Rauscher, and Arobella Medical, are actively contributing to the industry's growth through various strategic initiatives.

Competitive Landscape: The market is characterized by a dynamic competitive landscape, with companies actively shaping the industry through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. These efforts aim to strengthen positions and capture opportunities in the evolving wound care market.

