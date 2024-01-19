MP CM Yadav Flags Off Trucks Carrying Five Lakh 'Laddus' To Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off trucks carrying five lakh 'laddus' as 'prasad' for the auspicious occasion of Pran-Pratishtha on January 22 inn Ayodhya.

Yadav had announced to send five lakh laddus from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to Ayodhya last week. After the announcement by the CM, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee prepared the laddus for prasad.

Trucks loaded with laddus arrived at Manas Bhawan in Bhopal early Friday and then CM Yadav flagged off them to Ayodhya later in the day. Laddus have been made from besan (gram flour), rava , ghee and dry fruits.

On this occasion, CM Yadav said, "The foundation of the city of Ayodhya, as we see it today, was laid around 2,000 years ago during the era of Emperor Vikramaditya." He claimed that the original temple was built by Emperor Vikramaditya.

“We are happy that those glory days are being restored. Lord Ram is returning to his birthplace and will be enthroned in the 'Sanctum Santorum' of the temple,” while flagging off trucks, Yadav said.

He also said,“Baba Mahakal is sending five lakh laddus from here as a symbol of his love. Today, after showing the saffron flag, we sent these prasad chariots filled with laddus to Ayodhya.”

--IANS

pd/dpb