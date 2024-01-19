Poland Extends Temporary Protection For Ukrainian Refugees Until 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland has extended the mechanism of temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, 2022 and remain in the country for a year.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Polish government , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the mechanism of temporary protection, introduced by the decision of the EU Council in March 2022, initially for one year, was again extended for another year - until March 4, 2025. Therefore, the validity of temporary protection certificates issued so far has been extended for the same period.

"Persons who have received a temporary protection certificate from the Office for Foreigners with an expiration date of 4 March 2023, 4 September 2023 or 4 March 2024 do not have to apply for new documents. These certificates will be valid until March 4, 2025," the statement said.

It is emphasized that these provisions do not provide legal grounds for replacing already issued certificates in connection with the extension of temporary protection. The documents contain a corresponding note on the extension of their validity in accordance with the law. Therefore, foreigners who have already received the certificates may continue to use them as residence documents confirming their legal status.

The Government of the Republic of Poland noted that foreigners who are not covered by the Act on Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in connection with the Armed Conflict in the Territory of this country, and who belong to the category of displaced persons listed in the EU Council Implementing Decision on the massive influx of displaced persons from Ukraine, may enjoy temporary protection in Poland. In this case, a certificate issued by the Office for Foreigners confirms the use of temporary protection.

As reported, last fall the European Union extended the temporary protection mechanism until March 2025.

According to preliminary data, 3-3.5 million Ukrainian citizens live in Poland, of whom about a million came to Poland after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.