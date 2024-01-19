Explosions Occurred In Sevastopol - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the sounds of explosions were heard in the morning.

This is reported by the Krymsky Veter Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

"Subscribers from Sevastopol and Balaklava report probably missile launches from the area of Cape Fiolent or Kaya Bash heights. At least four explosion sounds were heard, as if a rocket was launched," the statement said.

It is noted that the launches continue , they can be heard even in the center of Sevastopol.

Satellite imagery confirms destruction of Russian air base in occupied

The occupation authorities have not announced any military exercises.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea near Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya. The occupiers then reported the alleged operation of air defense systems.