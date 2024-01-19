In Romania, 400 Trucks Are Waiting At Porubne Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The queue on the territory of Romania towards Ukraine in the direction of the Porubne checkpoint is about 400 trucks.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"In Romani , three directions are currently blocked on the border with Ukraine. Since January 15, it is the Porubne checkpoint, then the Krasnoilsk checkpoint, and since yesterday the third direction that has been blocked is the Diakove checkpoint," the spokesman said.

According to him, the difference is that only trucks traveling empty can cross the border at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint, while at the other two checkpoints trucks that can carry cargo can cross the border.

Blockade: Few vehicles cross Romanian

The difficulties in traffic have led to a significant drop in cargo traffic, "but fortunately, since yesterday we have noticed that the Romanian side, in the direction of the Porubne checkpoint, has been allowing trucks to cross into Ukraine."

He also informed that the queue on the territory of Romania towards Ukraine in the direction of Porubne is about 400 trucks.

"If at least the intensity that is currently available in the direction of Ukraine is maintained, drivers will not have to wait in queues for a long time," Demchenko summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 13 and 14, farmers in Romania blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret checkpoint. On January 15, they also began blocking the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint. On January 18, Romanian farmers began blocking the Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint.