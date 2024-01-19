Zelensky Announces Results Of United24 Platform For 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the results of the United24 fundraising platform for 2023.
The head of state posted the corresponding video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"In 2023, the United24 fundraising platform continued to unite people from all over the world to help Ukraine. Restored bridges, houses and hospitals, maritime drones and tens of thousands of FPVs, pickups, all-terrain vehicles, armored and regular ambulances - thanks to you," the President wrote.
Read also: UNITED24
raised $235M in donations last year - Fedoro
He thanked those who stayed with Ukraine and helped at the most important time in our history.
As reported, the United24 project was created on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022. Today it is the main platform for donations in support of Ukraine.
