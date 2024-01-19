               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
U.S. Embassy In Azerbaijan Initiates Green Policy This Year


1/19/2024 5:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan calls for other international missions to implement new and creative green policies this year. This is reported in the account of the Embassy in" X ", Azernews reports.

"We issue a friendly challenge to other international missions here in Azerbaijan to implement new and creative green policies this year. We look forward to improving the environment together!", the report says.

It should be noted that in Azerbaijan, 2024 is declared "the year of solidarity for a green world". At the same time, Baku will host this year the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107742152

