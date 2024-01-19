U.S. Embassy In Azerbaijan Initiates Green Policy This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan calls for other international
missions to implement new and creative green policies this year.
This is reported in the account of the Embassy in" X ", Azernews reports.
"We issue a friendly challenge to other international missions
here in Azerbaijan to implement new and creative green policies
this year. We look forward to improving the environment together!",
the report says.
It should be noted that in Azerbaijan, 2024 is declared "the
year of solidarity for a green world". At the same time, Baku will
host this year the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
MENAFN19012024000195011045ID1107742152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.