The Road To Net Zero: Local ER Wins Award For Eco

Pearland, Texas Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire ) - Texas Emergency Care Center is proud to announce its Pearland emergency room has received the prestigious Road to Net Zero Award, acknowledging its significant strides toward environmentally sustainable healthcare practices. This recognition demonstrates Texas Emergency Care Center's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional patient care while minimizing its environmental impact.

