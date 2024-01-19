Occupation Army Withdraws From Tulkarm After Incursion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation troops on Friday withdrew from the two camps of Tulkarm after a major incursion during which up to eight Palestinians had fallen as martyrs since the beginning of the raid two days ago.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics were prevented by the occupation troops from reaching the body of a martyr for hours, but managed to move the corpse to a hospital.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching other martyrs for several hours, leaving them bleeding in the alleys of the camp without providing assistance.

They also destroyed infrastructural installations, ravaged streets, demolished or damaged a large number of citizens' vehicles, destroyed commercial stores, stole money from them and arrested dozens of young men.(end)

nq











MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107742127