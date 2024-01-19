A Russian Spring Offensive Would Wrongfoot Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Analysis suggests that Russia may be in the early stages of a new offensive in Ukraine. On the ground, Moscow's forces have intensified their attacks along major sections of the frontline. They have made small territorial gains over the past few weeks, taking new territory or reclaiming territory liberated by Kiev's forces during last year's Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have switched to“active defense”, according to the commander of the country's ground forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Does this imply that Ukrainian efforts to resist and ultimately defeat Russia's aggression are in serious peril should the offensive begin? This will depend on an assessment of both Russian and Ukrainian capabilities and political will. Regarding the latter, neither side shows any signs of backing down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was unequivocal at a forum with local government leaders on January 16 that he was unwilling to enter into any negotiations with Ukraine. Instead, he predicted “a very serious blow” to Ukrainian statehood as a result of the war.

Putin's Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, left little doubt about his determination to continue fighting for the complete liberation of all of Ukraine's currently Russian-occupied territories.

Men and materiel

But do Russia and Ukraine have the military capabilities to match their leaders' rhetoric?

This is an issue of both equipment and manpower. As is obvious from the repeated and increasingly successful Russian airstrikes against a wide range of targets across Ukraine, including Kiev and the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv , Russia has the arms and ammunition to continue its air campaign while Ukraine still lacks adequate air defense capabilities.