Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Market Size, Share & Trends By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Push-to-talk over cellular solutions improves group communications in a business or industry with a distributed workforce. Manufacturing and industrial industries demand constant communication across the production line. Furthermore, the safety and emergency services industries rely heavily on push-to-talk devices. As a result of its capacity to deliver safe and dependable communication services between teams in an industry or organization, the demand for push-to-talk over cellular is predicted to expand dramatically. As the capabilities and enhancements of push-to-talk over cellular systems and software have grown, such as this equipment being fitted with GPS tracking and monitoring, the software now supports video-on-demand (VoD) applications.

Market Dynamics Deployment of LTE Network Drives the Global Market

Long-term Evolution (LTE) networks in mobile communication networks have superseded land-mobile radio communication technologies to enable communication over greater distances. With the widespread deployment of various applications, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Third Generation (3G), Project 25 (P25), Long Term Evolution (LTE), and the Internet of Things (IoT) have progressed throughout the years. As a result, a considerable bandwidth architecture has been developed to support mission-critical push-to-talk (PTT), push-to-start, push-to-locate, and push-to-message communications services. Such minor patterns are recognized in the worldwide market and are critical in public safety organizations. As a result, the need for push-to-talk solutions has expanded, as have the communication demands to enable interoperable communication in crises or accidents.

Deployment of Next-Generation 5G Networks Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The need for 5G infrastructure to serve IoT will grow in the coming years. Cases such as massive IoT, which demand high connection densities of up to 1 million devices per square kilometer while maintaining low per-device data rates, are projected to present attractive prospects for the industry. The implementation of 5G is more advanced in countries such as the United States, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, fueling market development. The increasing demand for edge computing and the growing volume of data created by IoT devices will likely fuel the demand for faster transmission speeds. 5G technology will provide unrivaled data speeds while boosting overall user experience and real-time data processing capabilities.

Furthermore, by 2024, 5G networks are estimated to handle roughly one-third of worldwide mobile data traffic. With the increase in mobile data traffic, there will be a strong demand for technically sophisticated communications networks. The deployment of the 5G network will provide users with efficient network quality.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant worldwide push-to-talk-over cellular market stockholder, with a CAGR of 7.5% expected over the projection period. In the United States, modern industries are transitioning toward automated business technology to streamline corporate operations quickly. Furthermore, North American companies are employing push-to-talk over LTE networks to give organizations vast commercial coverage that is far more significant than that provided by private or shared LMR networks. This considerable factor is projected to propel market expansion in North America. Furthermore, North America has the most top-tier companies in push-to-talk over cellular, including Bell Canada, AT&T, Inc., and others based in the area.

Europe is expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR throughout the projection period. The European regulatory framework promoting Industry 4.0 adoption in internal markets transforms enterprises' operations in this region. The widespread availability of push-to-talk over cellular solutions that are 3GPP and OMA PoC-compliant software is projected to drive market expansion in Europe. Europe's evolving manufacturing and logistics industries are also projected to help the region's market growth. Furthermore, due to favorable European government efforts, the United Kingdom is regarded as one of the leading industrial participants in the transition to digital transformation.



The global push-to-talk over the cellular market size was valued at

USD 4,221.4 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 8,025.9 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 7.4%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the component, the global push-to-talk over the cellular market is bifurcated into equipment, software, and services. The equipment segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global push-to-talk over the cellular market is bifurcated into public safety and security, construction, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government and defense, travel and hospitality, and others. The public safety and security segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global push-to-talk over cellular market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global push-to-talk over the cellular market are ATandT, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc.



In May 2023,

Motorola Solutions announced the acquisition of Wave Relay's assets, a supplier of PTToC solutions for enterprises. In January 2023,

KT Corporation, South Korea's significant telecommunications carrier, announced the debut of a new PTToC service dubbed "KT 119."



