Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions And Forecast To 2032

Unveiling Growth Trajectories: Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Insights

Embarking on a trajectory of growth, the global glacial acrylic acid market has witnessed significant strides, with revenues reaching approximately US$ 2.48 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a robust journey ahead, with an estimated market value of US$ 3.5 billion by 2031. This growth reflects a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2031.

Understanding Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA)

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) stands as a clear, colorless liquid with a distinctive odor, characterized by its reactivity and chemical formula CH2=CHCOOH. Synthesized through the catalytic oxidation of propene, GAA plays a pivotal role as a chemical intermediary in the production of acrylate salts and acrylate esters. It serves as a fundamental building block for creating homo- and copolymers.

The personal care sectors increasing demand for glacial acrylic acid, owing to its superabsorbent qualities, acts as a significant growth driver.

The burgeoning production of adhesives, sealants, surfactants, and surface coatings, particularly in emerging economies, contributes to market expansion.

The instability in raw material prices emerges as a challenge hampering the glacial acrylic acid markets growth.

Adoption of organic growth strategies like mergers, capacity expansion, and acquisitions presents lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Factors Steering Market GrowthImpact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a negative influence on the glacial acrylic acid market. Disruptions in the supply chain and operational constraints led to a reduction or suspension of production activities in several companies. However, amidst the challenges, critical sectors such as power generation, healthcare, and food production were prioritized to ensure continuity.

Regional Dominance

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant force in the glacial acrylic acid market in terms of revenue. The region is poised for continued growth, fueled by increased demand from the personal care and construction industries.

Leading Market Players

Key players shaping the global glacial acrylic acid market include:



Arkema

BASF SE

BASF PETRONAS Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.

Dow Inc

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd

Novomer Inc

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Novozymes

Sasol Other prominent key players

Market Segmentation

The global glacial acrylic acid market segmentation revolves around Application and Region:

Application:

NappiesAdult and Feminine HygieneDetergentsAdhesives, Coatings and SealantsWater TreatmentOthers

Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Dive into the intricacies of the global glacial acrylic acid market, unraveling opportunities and challenges as it paves the way for future advancements.

