Peracetic Acid Market Size, Growth Statistics 2024 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments And Forecast To 2032

Unveiling Market Dynamics: Global Peracetic Acid Market Insights

In the dynamic realm of chemical solutions, the global peracetic acid market has carved a notable niche. The market, which reported a revenue of approximately US$ 0.96 billion in 2022, is poised to escalate to an estimated US$ 1.8 billion by 2031. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Understanding Peracetic Acid

Peracetic acid , also recognized as peroxyacetic acid, stands as a colorless liquid with a distinctive strong odor. Renowned for its versatility, it serves as both an antioxidant agent and a potent antimicrobial. Its applications extend to being an effective fungicide and bactericide, particularly in the realm of food processing.

The escalating demand for peracetic acid in the food and beverages industry emerges as a pivotal driver for global market growth.

Increased utilization of peracetic acid in the pharmaceutical sector contributes significantly to the markets upward trajectory.

Concerns related to health hazards associated with peracetic acid usage pose challenges to market growth.

The rising demand for peracetic acid in the water treatment sector unfolds lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Factors Steering Market GrowthImpact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has wielded a positive influence on the global peracetic acid market. The heightened awareness about hygiene and health, coupled with the increased demand for cleaning and disinfection products, contributed to a surge in peracetic acid demand. This was particularly evident in the healthcare sector with the rising need for sanitizers and disinfectants.

Regional Growth Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the global peracetic acid market. The primary use in this region is in treating influents to eradicate bacteria and oxidize microorganisms. Peracetic acids advantages in food packaging, such as reducing transportation costs and extending shelf life, contribute to its widespread use in products like milk and various beverages.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies shaping the global peracetic acid market include:



Acuro Organics Limited

Airedale Chemical Company

California Soda Company

Diversey Inc

Ecolab Inc

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Evonik Industries AG

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Kemira Oyj

Lenntech B.V.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Seeler Industries Inc

Solvay

Sopura S.A

Tanfac Industries Other key players in the industry

Market Segmentation

The global peracetic acid market segmentation is structured around Application, End-use Industry, and Region:

Application:

DisinfectantSanitizerOthers

End-use Industry:

HealthcareFood and BeverageWater TreatmentPulp and PaperOthers

Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Delve into the intricate nuances of the global peracetic acid market, exploring a landscape of opportunities and challenges as it propels forward in the coming years.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

