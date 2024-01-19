Handheld Thermal Imager Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Multiple Segments By Region, Company, Type And Sales Channels Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Handheld Thermal Imager Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Handheld Thermal Imager Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Illuminating Insights: Global Handheld Thermal Imager Market

In 2022, the global handheld thermal imager market illuminated with a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion, and its anticipated to radiate towards US$ 9.1 billion by 2031. The journey unfolds with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Understanding Handheld Thermal Imagers

Handheld thermal imagers , compact and portable, capture infrared energy and transform it into visual images. Comprising a thermal sensor, lens, mechanical housing, and processing electronics, these imagers boast characteristics like resolution, range, thermal sensitivity, field of view, focus, and spectral range.

The escalating adoption of thermal imaging for quality inspection and control propels market growth.

Increased usage of thermal imagers for security and safety augments market expansion.

Challenges such as high maintenance costs and limitations in the working environment pose growth constraints.

Rise in defense expenditure globally opens avenues for handheld thermal imagers, particularly in maintenance and diagnostics.

Factors Influencing Market GrowthImpact of COVID-19

The unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, leading to a scarcity of raw materials for manufacturing handheld thermal imagers. Lockdowns and restrictions further hampered production and import-export activities.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the handheld thermal imager market, with China taking the lead. India is poised for significant growth in the forecast period.

Regional RadianceLeading Illuminators

The market is guided by prominent players including:



American Technologies Network Corporation

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems Plc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Fluke Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

Seek Thermal Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thales Group

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Other key players

Market Segmentation

The journey through the global handheld thermal imager market unfolds via segmentation based on:

End Use Industry:

DefensePublic SafetyIndustrialOthers

Product Type:

Cooled Thermal ImagerUncooled Thermal Imager

Application:

Security and SurveillanceMonitoring and InspectionDetection and Measurement

Wavelength Type:

LWIR (Long-Wave Infrared)MWIR (Mid-Wave Infrared)SWIR (Short-Wave Infrared)

Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Embark on a visual exploration of the global handheld thermal imager market, where innovation meets application, and safety and security are captured in every thermal frame.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

