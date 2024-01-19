PM Modi Inaugurates BIETC In B’Luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) in Bhattara Marenahalli near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district.

The BIETC is built with a capital of Rs 1,600 crore in 43-acre campus.

Boeing's new campus in Devanahalli, close to Bengaluru International Airport -- a high-tech aerospace park -- is said to be the largest Boeing facility outside of the U.S.

The officials said that Boeing's new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private, and government ecosystem in India, helping develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

PM Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme aimed at empowering women in aviation in India.

“The launch of the Boeing Sukanya programme will provide ample opportunities for young women to receive skill training in the aviation sector,” the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said.

Sukanya programme aims to support the entry of more girls from across India into the country's growing aviation sector.

Earlier, the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, LoP R. Ashoka and other dignitaries welcomed PM Modi at the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

