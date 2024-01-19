Exploring The Fluctuating Eugenol Price Trends: A Comprehensive Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Eugenol, derived from healing essential oils such as clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg, particularly clove oil for toothache relief, faced challenges due to excessive farming for profit, leading to price drops. In H1 2023, Eugenol prices remained largely steady with brief demand-driven fluctuations, indicating market stability.

Definition

Eugenol is a natural compound found in various essential oils, notably clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg oils. It possesses both aromatic and therapeutic qualities, often utilized for its pleasant scent and medicinal properties. Eugenol is known for its analgesic and antimicrobial properties, making it a valuable component in the pharmaceutical and fragrance industries.

Eugenol serves key roles in several industries. It is prominently used in the fragrance and flavor industry to impart a spicy, clove-like aroma and taste to various products. Additionally, eugenol's antimicrobial properties make it valuable in pharmaceuticals and dentistry, where it's used in oral care products and as an analgesic for toothaches.



Moellhausen S.P.A

Berjé Inc

PT. Van Aroma

Fleurchem Inc.

Indukern F&F Ingredients Ultra International B.V.

