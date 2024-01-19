Navigating The Formaldehyde Market: Price Trends And Insights

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In Asia, the Formaldehyde market displayed a blend of price dynamics during the initial half of 2023. An ascent in the first quarter was propelled by China's resurging market and elevated demands from Chemical and Electrical sectors. However, inventory overflow resulting from brisk production and waning downstream demand led to a decline in prices. Decreased upstream costs, including feedstock expenses and normalized energy and transportation costs, further impacted prices. Europe's Formaldehyde market remained lacklustre due to sluggish downstream demand and reduced upstream costs, while North America mirrored Asia's pattern, with prices aligning with fluctuating market demand.

Definition

Formaldehyde is a colorless, pungent-smelling chemical compound composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. It's used extensively in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. Primarily known for its preservative and disinfectant properties, formaldehyde also serves as a key ingredient in producing resins, plastics, textiles, and other materials.

Key Details About the Formaldehyde Price Trends:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Formaldehyde Price Trends:





Formaldehyde finds diverse industrial applications, serving as a crucial ingredient in producing adhesives, resins, and textiles. It plays a pivotal role in manufacturing plastics, paints, and coatings, while also being employed in wood preservation and as a disinfectant. Furthermore, it's integral in healthcare for embalming and medical disinfection processes.



BASF SE

Perstorp Holding AB

Alder S.p.A Celanese Corporation

Key Players:

