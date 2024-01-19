Yum China Certified Top Employer China For Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China",

NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) has been named by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer China for the sixth consecutive year. Ranked fourth overall among more than 150 companies included in the list, Yum China again placed first in the restaurant industry. This accolade highlights the Company's outstanding performance in key areas such as People Strategy, Digital HR, Working Environment and Career Development. It also reflects Yum China's "People First" philosophy and commitment to providing an excellent working environment and experience for its employees.

Jerry Ding, Chief People Officer of Yum China, accompanied by six Restaurant General Managers (RGMs), accept the Top Employer China award on behalf of the company

"To be named a Top Employer China for six consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our people," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "At the heart of our success lies our 'Fair, Care, and Pride' principle, which includes nurturing a vibrant and inclusive culture that supports our team members' growth and our company's progress."

Jerry Ding, Chief People Officer of Yum China, said, "With a diverse team of over 400,000 people, our employees are the cornerstone of the company's growth and resilience. Our talent strategy, centered on a vision of healthy and sustainable growth, is significantly enhanced by our embrace of technological innovation. This strategy deepens our dedication to employee care, reinforcing Yum China's position as a leader in the restaurant industry."

Yum China is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive and non-discriminatory working environment, enabling its people to unleash their potential regardless of their gender or background. By end of 2023, female employees represented more than 50% of the Company's total workforce. The Company also prides itself on being at the forefront of the industry in ensuring fair and competitive compensation and benefits. This includes providing an equity incentive plan for Restaurant General Managers (RGMs), allowing them to share in the company's growth and success. Since its inception in 2016, the program has awarded Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to over 13,000 RGMs. In addition, the Company's comprehensive "YUMC Care" benefit plan offers tailored benefits according to life stage and individual needs.

Yum China's suite of learning and development programs actively support the career development and growth of employees. Key initiatives include structured career advancement opportunities for restaurant operations team members and specialized training for marketing and supply chain management trainees. In 2023, the Company launched its "Yum China Bytes & Bites Program" to offer working opportunities to approximately 80 students from leading Chinese universities at Yum China's Digital Research Centers, integrating cutting-edge technology with practical industry experience. Yum China also provides a supportive and inclusive environment for employees with special needs through its "Angel Restaurants" initiative. As of the end of June 2023, KFC China has 46 "Angel Restaurants" in 42 cities, employing over 200 individuals with special needs.

Embracing new technologies remains a key factor underpinning Yum China's recognition as a Top Employer China. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the Company has leveraged AI to optimize demand forecasting, inventory management, crew scheduling, and production to empower frontline managers, while helping to promote more sustainable business growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act

of 1934,

including statements

regarding

the

Company's business strategy and capital allocation

strategy.

We

intend

all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally

can

be

identified

by

the

fact

that

they

do

not

relate

strictly to

historical

or

current

facts and

by

the

use

of

forward-looking

words such

as

"goal," "expect,"

"expectation,"

"believe,"

"anticipate,"

"may,"

"could,"

"intend,"

"belief,"

"plan,"

"estimate,"

"target,"

"predict,"

"project,"

"likely,"

"will," "continue," "should" or similar terminology.

These

statements

are

based

on

current

estimates

and

assumptions

made

by

us

in

light of

our

experience and

perception

of

historical

trends, current

conditions

and

expected

future

developments,

as

well

as

other

factors that

we

believe

are

appropriate

and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements

are

not

guarantees

of

performance

and

are

inherently

subject

to

known and

unknown

risks and

uncertainties

that

are

difficult

to

predict

and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations,

estimates

or

assumptions

will

be

achieved.

The

forward-looking

statements

included

in

this

press

release are

only

made

as

of

the

date of this

press

release, and

we

disclaim

any

obligation

to

publicly

update any

forward-looking

statement

to

reflect

subsequent

events

or

circumstances, except

as

required

by

law.

Numerous factors

could

cause our

actual

results or

events

to

differ

materially

from

those

expressed

or

implied

by

forward- looking

statements.

In

addition,

other risks

and

uncertainties

not

presently

known to

us

or

that

we

currently

believe to

be

immaterial

could

affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

You

should consult

our

filings with

the

SEC (including

the

information

set

forth

under the

captions

"Risk

Factors"

and

"Management's Discussion

and

Analysis

of

Financial

Condition and

Results

of

Operations"

in

our

Annual

Report

on

Form

10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q)

for

additional

detail

about

factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About

Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 14,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.