Issue Of Equity - DRIS


1/19/2024 4:45:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
19 JANUARY 2024

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 19 January 2024 2,878,148 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 60 per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,878,148 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 22 January 2024.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 266,885,898 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


