| Company announcement no. 04
|
Spar Nord announces financial guidance for 2024
In 2024, Spar Nord expects full-year profit after tax to be in the DKK 1.7-2.1 billion range.
The expectations for 2024 will be further commented on in Spar Nord's annual report for 2023, which will be released as scheduled on 7 February 2024.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment
No. 04 - Financial guidance for 2024 - UK
