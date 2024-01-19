(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Spar Nord announces financial guidance for 2024

In 2024, Spar Nord expects full-year profit after tax to be in the DKK 1.7-2.1 billion range.

The expectations for 2024 will be further commented on in Spar Nord's annual report for 2023, which will be released as scheduled on 7 February 2024.

