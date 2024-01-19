The global market for bio-PET is forecast to grow from $182.1 million in 2023 to $326.6 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific market for bio-PET is expected to 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028 to grow from $50.1 million in 2023 to $90.1 million by 2028.

This report analyzes the global bio-PET market based on segmentation of application. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (U.S. dollars, thousand).

The scope for the bio-PET market is segmented based on application into:



Packaging



Bottle



Pouch and bag

Other packaging

Consumer goods

Automotive Others

The Report Includes



69 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global bio-PET market

In-depth analysis of market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluations of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the bio-PET market, accompanied by an analysis of market share by application and geographic region

Analyses of the market's dynamics, including growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities, and insights into the regulatory environment

A comparative assessment of conventional PET vs. bio-PET; and discussions of recent developments in rigid food packaging, production technology for bio-PET production, technological advances in packaging, and nanotechnology in the food and beverage packaging industry

Information on the Coca-Cola Co.'s initiative in commercializing PET beverage bottles and the major steps taken towards the use of renewable plant materials

An examination of ESG developments, relevant patents; M&A, venture funding and emerging technologies in the bio-PET market Profiles of leading market participants

Key Attributes:

