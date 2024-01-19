(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-PET Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for bio-PET is forecast to grow from $182.1 million in 2023 to $326.6 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific market for bio-PET is expected to 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028 to grow from $50.1 million in 2023 to $90.1 million by 2028.
The North American market for bio-PET is expected from 2023 to 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from $182.1 million in 2023 to $326.6 million by 2028.
This report analyzes the global bio-PET market based on segmentation of application. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (U.S. dollars, thousand).
The scope for the bio-PET market is segmented based on application into:
Packaging
Bottle Pouch and bag Other packaging Consumer goods Automotive Others
The Report Includes
69 data tables and 19 additional tables An overview of the global bio-PET market In-depth analysis of market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2028. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Evaluations of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the bio-PET market, accompanied by an analysis of market share by application and geographic region Analyses of the market's dynamics, including growth drivers, inhibitors and opportunities, and insights into the regulatory environment A comparative assessment of conventional PET vs. bio-PET; and discussions of recent developments in rigid food packaging, production technology for bio-PET production, technological advances in packaging, and nanotechnology in the food and beverage packaging industry Information on the Coca-Cola Co.'s initiative in commercializing PET beverage bottles and the major steps taken towards the use of renewable plant materials An examination of ESG developments, relevant patents; M&A, venture funding and emerging technologies in the bio-PET market Profiles of leading market participants
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 123
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $182.1 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $326.6 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Market Outlook Market Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Introduction to Bio-PET Conventional PET Vs. Bio-PET
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers and Restraints Market Drivers Market Challenges Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Landscape COVID-19 Impact Pricing Overview Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies
Technology Trends Recent Development in Rigid Food Packaging Production Technology for Bio-PET Production Technological Advancements in Packaging Nanotechnology in the Food and Beverage Packaging Industry New Product and Technology Development
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application
Global Bio-PET Market, by Application Packaging Consumer Goods Automotive Other Applications
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Global Bio-PET Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8: Sustainability in the Bio-PET Industry: An ESG Perspective
Importance of ESG in the Bio-PET Industry ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data ESG Practices in the Bio-PET Industry ESG Carbon Footprint Issue Analysis Current Status of ESG in the Bio-PET Market Case Studies: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9: Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape
Market Competitiveness Market Player Positioning
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
Amcor Diamond Green Diesel Far Eastern New Century Corp. Iwatani Neste Plastipak Holdings Teijin Toray Industries
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19012024004107003653ID1107742074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.