Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
19 JANUARY 2024
Notification of Interests of Directors
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 19 January 2024 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:
| Director
| Shares Allotted
| Ian Harris
| 1,261
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
