Director/PDMR Shareholding


1/19/2024 4:45:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
19 JANUARY 2024

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 19 January 2024 as part of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted
Ian Harris 1,261

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN19012024004107003653ID1107742073

