Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Charge Sheet In Money Laundering Case Linked To AAP MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet filed in a Rs 36 crore property case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed the supply of copies to the accused person's legal representatives.

The court has scheduled the matter for the scrutiny of the charge sheet and accompanying documents on January 25.

The ED filed the charge sheet against Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui.

The court pronounced its order after having it reserved for a week.

Allegedly, a property worth Rs 36 crore was acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

When questioned about Khan's role, the ED's counsel said that further investigation related to others is ongoing.

The counsel submitted that the accusations in the predicate offence pertain to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan was allegedly involved in corrupt practices, including misappropriation of Rs 100 crore and providing jobs.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) , and Delhi police.

The ACB sought a PMLA investigation against Khan, alleging properties were acquired in Delhi, Telangana, and Uttarakhand with alleged ill-gotten money.

Searches at premises owned by Hamid Ali Khan and Qausar Imam Siddiqui revealed incriminating evidence and illegal weapons.

The recovered diaries suggested high-value transactions between Khan and Javed Imam Siddiqui, including the purchase of Rs 36 crore plot in Tikona Park, Okhla.

The court was informed that an agreement to sell of Rs 36 crore, recovered from the accused mobile, was manipulated, indicating tampering with evidence.

The ED said that the property was bought at Khan's behest, and the court was presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction, making it a compelling case to summon the accused persons.

--IANS

spr/ksk