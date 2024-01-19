Budget Session Of Odisha Assembly To Start From Feb 5

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (IANS) The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 5, an official notification said on Friday.
The week-long session will commence with the address of Governor Raghubar Das and continue till February 13.
During the session, which will have five working days, state Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the interim budget for the financial year 2024-25 on February 8.
The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.
This will be the last session of the 16th Odisha Assembly before the general elections.
--IANS
gyan/ksk/
MENAFN19012024000231011071ID1107742052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.