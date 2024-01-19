Utilities Sector To Accelerate Private 5G/4G Network Spending Between 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G/4G Cellular Networks for Utilities: 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A groundbreaking research publication on the rapid adoption and financial commitment to private 5G/4G cellular networks within the utilities sector has been added to our comprehensive collection of market analyses. With a focus on the unfolding landscape from 2023 to 2030, the report highlights the critical role of Non-Public Networks (NPNs) in bolstering infrastructure for utility companies worldwide.

This in-depth market survey illustrates the potential of private cellular networks to revamp the utilities sector by driving digital transformation, enhancing security protocols, and fostering operational excellence. As wireless technology becomes increasingly incorporated into essential infrastructure, this research is a bellwether for stakeholders and decision-makers across the global energy landscape.

Key Findings from the Latest Utility Sector Cellular Network Research



The research foresees a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15% over the next three years in dedicated cellular network infrastructure for the utilities sector.

Estimations suggest a total investment nearing $2 Billion in related infrastructure between 2023 and 2026.

Leveraging spectrum bands such as 410 MHz, 450 MHz, 900 MHz, and sub-1 GHz, the utility companies are enhancing smart grid communications and increasing the resilience of essential services. Localized 5G and LTE networks are emerging as pivotal solutions to secure communications in power plants, substations, and renewable energy facilities like offshore wind farms.

Diverse Applications of Private Networks in Global Utility Industries



Increased Grid Modernization: Many American utility companies are utilizing 900 MHz and 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum to support grid modernization efforts and deploy 3GPP-based wireless networks for operational efficiency.

Digital Transformation of Utilities: In Germany, a nationwide 450 MHz LTE network is under construction, aimed at digitizing energy and water utilities among other vital sectors.

Smart Grid Development: ESB Networks in Ireland is leveraging 410 MHz spectrum to create a national private mobile network, ensuring reliable smart grid operations.

Nuclear Plant Connectivity: EDF in France is at the forefront of ensuring protected cellular connectivity for its nuclear facilities using private networks.

Private LTE/5G Platform Implementation: Enel has adopted a multi-national approach, integrating a global secure MVNO service and private LTE/5G networks to support critical communications within its operational landscape. Remote Surveillance and Automation: China's State Grid Corporation has rolled out a pioneering 5G NR-U network to underpin advanced applications like remote video surveillance and automated inspection robots.

Key Regions Experiencing Innovations in Private Cellular Networking



Poland: Wide-area mission-critical LTE networking for electricity and gas Distribution System Operators after extensive testing phases.

Bahrain: 410 MHz private LTE network deployment, aiming for a digitized, automated, and more secure energy distribution infrastructure.

Japan: Local 5G network adoption and 5G-connected drones are revolutionizing maintenance practices in renewable energy sectors. Brazil: Custom-built private LTE networks are facilitating the automation of energy distribution and transmission networks.

Companies Mentioned



Ameren

Evergy

Hawaiian Electric

LCRA (Lower Colorado River Authority)

SCE (Southern California Edison)

SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric)

Southern Company

Xcel Energy

450connect

ESB Networks

EDF

Enel

PGE (Polish Energy Group)

EWA (Electricity and Water Authority)

CSG (China Southern Power Grid)

SGCC (State Grid Corporation of China)

KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)

Kansai Electric Power

Edesur Dominicana CPFL Energia

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900