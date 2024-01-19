Global Natural Antioxidants Market To Reach $2 Billion By 2030

Vitamin C, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamin E segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Natural Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$477.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors Featured:



A & B Ingredients Inc

Adisseo France SAS

Ajinomoto Co Inc

BASF SE

Cargill

Hansen A/S

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ingredients Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Naturex S.A. The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Key Report Features



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes: