Cleaning Robot Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Demand, Companies And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cleaning Robot Market Report 2024

The cleaning robot market to reach US$ 78.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.55% during 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Cleaning Robot Market Report by Charging Type (Automatic Charging, Manual Charging), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Application (Domestic/Household Robots, Professional Robots), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the cleaning robot market?

The global cleaning robot market size reached US$ 13.62 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 78.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.55% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cleaning Robot Industry:

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the cleaning robot market is the rapid pace of technological advancements and innovation. As technology evolves, newer, more efficient, and smarter cleaning robots are being developed. These robots are equipped with advanced sensors, AI, and machine learning algorithms, allowing them to navigate complex environments, detect varying levels of dirt, and adapt to different surfaces. This increased capability enhances their appeal to both residential and commercial users. Additionally, improvements in battery life and automation capabilities allow these robots to operate for extended periods without human intervention, making them highly convenient and time-saving. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) also enables remote control and monitoring, further increasing their utility and market demand.

Increasing Demand for Automation in Cleaning Services:

The demand for automation in cleaning services is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the cleaning robot market. With the rise in labor costs and a growing emphasis on efficiency and productivity, both businesses and households are turning to automated solutions for routine tasks. Cleaning robots offer a cost-effective, consistent, and reliable alternative to manual cleaning, reducing the reliance on human labor. This shift is particularly noticeable in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail, where cleanliness and hygiene are paramount. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need for contactless cleaning solutions, further propelling the market growth as cleaning robots can operate without direct human interaction, minimizing the risk of virus transmission.

Changing Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Trends:

Changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends significantly influence the cleaning robot market's growth. In modern, fast-paced societies, there is an increasing preference for smart home devices that offer convenience and time-saving benefits. Cleaning robots align perfectly with this trend, providing efficient cleaning solutions without the need for manual intervention. The rise in dual-income households has also contributed to this trend, as time-constrained consumers seek efficient ways to manage household chores. Furthermore, the growing awareness of health and hygiene, especially in the wake of the global pandemic, has made consumers more inclined towards automated cleaning solutions. These lifestyle changes, coupled with the increasing affordability of cleaning robots, make them an attractive option for a broader consumer base.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

Cleaning Robot Market Report Segmentation:

By Charging Type:

.Automatic charging

.Manual charging

Automatic charging represented the largest segment due to its convenience and time-saving feature, allowing cleaning robots to recharge themselves without human intervention.

By Operation Mode:

.Self-Drive

.Remote Control

Self-drive represented the largest segment because it offers autonomous navigation and adaptability to various environments, making cleaning robots efficient and user-friendly.

By Application:

.Domestic/Household Robots

oVacuum Floor Cleaner

oPool Cleaning

oOthers

.Professional Robots

oFloor Cleaning

oTank, Tube, and Pipe Cleaning

oOthers

Domestic/household robots represented the largest segment as they cater to the widespread need for automated cleaning solutions in homes, enhancing convenience for residential users.

By End User:

.Residential

.Commercial

.Industrial

Residential represented the largest segment, primarily because cleaning robots are widely adopted in households, addressing the cleaning needs of individuals and families.

By Distribution Channel:

.Online

.Offline

Online represented the largest segment, reflecting the trend of consumers increasingly purchasing cleaning robots through e-commerce platforms, offering a wide range of choices and convenience.

Regional Insights:

.North Americ

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market, driven by a growing population, rising disposable income, and a preference for tech-savvy solutions, making it a significant market for cleaning robots.

Global Cleaning Robot Market Trends:

The increasing awareness of the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, particularly in the wake of global health concerns, has fueled the demand for automated cleaning solutions. Cleaning robots offer the advantage of thorough and consistent cleaning, reducing the risk of contamination. Moreover, the fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers have led to a growing need for time-saving solutions. Cleaning robots, equipped with advanced sensors and AI technology, provide the convenience of hands-free cleaning, allowing individuals to reclaim valuable time for other activities. Advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence have resulted in more efficient and affordable cleaning robot models. This has expanded the market's reach beyond early adopters to a broader consumer base, further propelling its growth.

Speak to An Analyst:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

.Cecotec Innovaciones SL

.Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

.Irobot Corporation

.LG Electronics Inc.

.Neato Robotics Inc.

.Nilfisk A/S

.Panasonic Corporation

.Pentair Plc

.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

.Sharkninja Operating LLC

.Softbank Robotics Corp.

.Vorwerk & Co. Interholding Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here