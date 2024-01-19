Roborock Unveils New Smart Home Cleaning Devices At 2024 Consumer Electronics Show With Next-Gen Robotic Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, has unveiled new cleaning solutions at CES – the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.The S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop is Roborock's most technologically advanced one-stop cleaning solution. Roborock has introduced a unique robotic arm with an extra edge mop that enables complete corner and edge cleaning capabilities, while the RockDock® Ultra maintains the robot cleaner using hot water and heated air with intelligent mop re-washing and re-mopping capability.The S8 Max Series is perfect for tech enthusiasts and those looking for the most advanced cleaning solution available. And these tech enthusiasts were the first to see the new robot vacuum at CES.For more information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" roboroc .

