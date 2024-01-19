(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Flughafen Wien AG Unternehmen: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 19.01.2024 Kursziel: 52.00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Henry Wendisch FY'24 guidance out – solid outlook for the year Topic: FWAG released its FY '24 guidance, indicating a solid outlook for the year. Moreover, Dec '23 traffic results came in slightly better than expected. Guidance in line with estimates: FWAG expects c. € 970m sales (eNuW: € 965m), at least € 390m EBITDA (eNuW: € 423m) and at least € 210m net income before minorities (eNuW: € 219m). Solid top-line growth: While FY '23 was still characterized by a strong COVID recovery, it should be hard to maintain that momentum into FY '24. Hence, we model a conservative passenger growth of 1.2% yoy to 38 for FY '24 (vs. Guidance of 39m, +2.3% yoy). On the other hand, due the significant increase in statutory airport fees of 9.7% (as of 1st January '24; 41% of total sales), FWAG should even turn flat passenger volumes into solid top-line growth (eNuW: 8.8% yoy). Margins to remain high: FWAG's continuous focus on operational efficiency is well reflected in strong EBITDA margins (eNuW: 44% for FY '24e). Nevertheless, we do not see significant potential for margin improvements due to saturation effects. Potential interest rate changes could also lead to P&L effective changes of pension provisions. CAPEX cycle started: FWAG expects CAPEX to double to more than € 200m (eNuW: € 213m), as the company only recently started to expand its terminal 3 in Q3'23. In total, the southern expansion should be finished by Y/E '26 and amount to c. € 500m in total CAPEX (eNuW). Dividend increase likely: Based on the strong net income, but also due to strong cash reserves (eNuW: € 329 at Y/E '23), no debt and FWAG's ability to finance current CAPEX by CFO, the company might raise the pay-out ratio to 70% (before: 60%), leading to a dividend increase by 81% yoy to € 1.39 per share (eNuW) and to an implied dividend yield of 2.8%. Also, December traffic results came in better than expected at 2.75m passengers on group level (eNuW: 2.58m), thus successfully finishing off the year with 38m passengers (+26% yoy) on group level. We reiterate our HOLD recommendation as FWAG's shares seem fairly valued, but increase our PT to EUR 52.00, as we switch our valuation method from FCFY'24e to DCF to better capture FWAG's long term outlook. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

