MSME Ministry Empowers State Offices For Swift Udyam Registration Resolutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) To streamline the resolution process for issues related to Udyam registration certificates of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Ministry of MSME has authorised its Development and Facilitation Offices (DFOs) in state capitals and industrial cities across the country.

The move aims to expedite the resolution of grievances related to discrepancies or complaints in updating requests and act on Directorate of Industries' recommendations for Udyam Registration Certificate cancellations or amendments within 48 hours.

DFOs, now empowered to address issues within their jurisdiction, will play a crucial role in assisting entrepreneurs, conducting industrial surveys, implementing development programs, and coordinating with state agencies.

The Udyam portal, allowing online changes or cancellations, has witnessed 32,298 cancellations since its launch in July 2020.

As of December 8, 2023, a notable 32,298 MSMEs had cancelled their Udyam registrations due to business closures since the portal's inception in July 2020.

In the current fiscal year, 12,611 units have already cancelled registrations, approaching the previous fiscal year's count of 13,290 withdrawals.

The data, shared by Minister of State in the MSME Ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, highlights the impact of business shutdowns on Udyam registrations.

The Udyam portal currently hosts 3.47 crore businesses, encompassing 3.40 crore micro units, 5.95 lakh small enterprises, and 54,790 medium units, providing employment to a total of 16.45 crore individuals.

