Mysore Chamber & ASSOCHAM Explore Business Opportunities For Msmes In UAE

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mysore, Jan 19 (KNN) The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) collaborated to launch a two-day interactive event to spotlight business opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in UAE markets, on Thursday.

Conducted in association with the government of the UAE, the event specifically aimed to identify the uncovered opportunities for businesses in Mysuru into the global market through the Hamriyah Free Zone.

K.B. Lingaraju, President, MCCI, expressed that many Indian MSMEs are already seeking opportunities to expand their global footprint, and the UAE is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian MSMEs and start-ups looking to go global.

Ali Saeed Al Jarwan, Deputy Executive Director of Commercial Affairs at Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Government of Sharjah, UAE, provided insights into Sharjah's emergence as a trading hub with unique logistical advantages across land, sea, and air links.

Al Jarwan highlighted that the Hamriyah Free Zone has attracted nearly 50 per cent of its investors from India.

Geomon George from Hamriyah Free Zone further explained the concept of Free Trade Zones in the UAE, suggesting that Mysuru-based industries could leverage the Hamriyah Free Zone as a re-export base for Africa and Europe.

The event garnered significant interest, with over 120 businessmen from the city expressing their keen interest in initiating business ventures in the UAE.

