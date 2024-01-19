Double Reason To Celebrate - RIA Advisory Is A Great Place To Work® And Also One Of India's Best Workplaces For Women

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India

RIA Advisory , a leading revenue management solutions provider that solves mission-critical problems for clients, has multiple reasons to celebrate with its happy employees. The company has received the Great Place to Work® Certification in India for the second year in a row and has also been recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women.



Resilient Together: Our People, Our Strength





Great Place to Work® is considered the Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Culture. Organizations delivering incredible employee experiences and best-in-class people practices are awarded this certification after a rigorous assessment process. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model©, which evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index© and Culture Audit© attributes. The recognition of being the best place to work for women underscores the company's commitment to fostering an empowering work environment and culture for women.





“We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. RIA brings together individuals with unique skills, backgrounds, perspectives, and creativity. Everyone is contributing to the massive growth of the company. I am glad to see that our employees are building fulfilling careers at RIA while having fun. We are also committed to ensuring that the contributions of our women employees are recognized, and they are provided an environment that fosters creativity, nourishes work-life balance, and champions inclusivity,” said Saket Pabby, Founder and CEO of RIA Advisory .





RIA has scored exceptionally well across various criteria such as respect, credibility, fairness (trust), and employees' sense of pride in their work in the Trust Index© Feedback Report. This report is created purely based on feedback from employees.





“A big thank you to the RIA team for everything that they do. Our extremely energetic, passionate, and skilled teams bring

agility, fresh ideas, and new perspectives into everything we do. At the same time, there is respect for each other, recognition of individual contributions, availability of equal opportunities, fairness, and inclusivity. I am glad that our employees, especially the women team members, feel empowered at work,” adds Sameer Khetarpal, Managing Partner RIA Advisory .





About RIA Advisory

Founded in late 2016, RIA Advisory (RIA) is a business advisory and technology enterprise specializing in Revenue Management & Billing across

Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, and the Public Sector industry verticals. Bolstered by an addition of TMG Consulting (TMG) as part of its growing family in 2022, RIA now employs more than 950 professionals worldwide.





The RIA & TMG leadership team demonstrates our unwavering commitment and continued efficiency in serving our clients as strategic partners, particularly in transforming ORMB and CC&B solutions using its best-in-class, highly differentiated proprietary IP and execution capabilities. The company, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, with offices in the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines, and Australia.

