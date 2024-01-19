Searches For 'Buy Iphone 15' Explode 490% Following Apple Live Event

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Searches relating to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the new iPhone 15 have exploded over the last month following the live event on the 12th of September.

Searches For 'Buy iPhone 15' Skyrocket

The event, in which the new iPhone models, Apple Watches and AirPods, were revealed, saw searches for Apple and the new iPhone exploded, with some phrases such as“Buy iPhone 15” surging by 490% during the event.

Google search data for“Buy iPhone 15”

The Google Trends data discovered by InvestinGoal , reveals that“Preorder iPhone 15” also saw a surge in global searches, seeing a 386% increase in search traffic.

“Apple” also saw a huge boost in search traffic, with a 119% increase in search volume throughout the event.

Google search data for“Apple”

Interestingly, Apple stocks have seen a 0.86% decrease since the live event, with share prices going from $177.17 at the beginning of the event through to $175.64 as of market opening on Wednesday, the 13th of September.

A spokesperson for InvestinGoal commented on the data, saying:

“This heightened interest reflects the considerable anticipation and curiosity within both the technology and consumer communities.”

“The massive increase in search volume for Apple and its products goes to showcase how deeply ingrained into modern society the brand is, Apple is renowned for successful launches such as this, and with the most recent showcase, it's easy to see why.”

