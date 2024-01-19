Economy In Transition: Challenges And Opportunities For European Industry In 2024 Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Looking ahead to 2024: a year full of challenges for the European economy, but also lucrative opportunities. How companies can master the wave of change and discover new opportunities for growth and efficiency with clever digitalisation and automation as well as the smart use of used machinery.

In 2023, the European economy was heavily impacted by external challenges such as high energy prices, inflation and the ongoing effects of global tensions. These factors led to general uncertainty and a dampened willingness to invest. The wood and metal market, central to many industries, was particularly affected by the price explosion.

In 2024, companies will continue to be confronted with the effects of global political tensions, which are reflected in economic uncertainties. The availability and cost of supplies and market stability will also suffer.

Companies will be forced to adapt their strategies, with innovations in digitalisation and sustainability serving as the key to coping. This year will also present the industry with challenges but also exciting opportunities.

Global tensions lead to supply shortages and market fluctuations

The shortage of supplies is particularly affecting important materials such as wood and metal. The limited availability of these resource materials is a direct consequence of the strong demand from countries such as China and the USA.

