(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Juvo Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Best-in-Class Technology Innovation and Leadership in the Latin American Inclusive Digital Credit Industry

Juvo leverages its cutting-edge identity-scoring technology to address the challenges of financial inclusion enabling millions of consumers to gain access to fair financial services.

San Antonio, TX - August 24, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the inclusive digital credit industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Juvo with the 2023 Latin American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Juvo is a trendsetting fintech company established in 2014 that leverages its highly differentiated identity and credit scoring solutions to establish financial identities and support inclusive credit services in various Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The fundamental value of Juvo's vision is to capitalize on data from mobile transactions to offer individuals access to credit through its exclusive credit analysis platform. The platform relies on solid financial indicators to gather information on mobile user behavior, such as creditworthiness and customer preferences, to determine lending potential and credit risk. Furthermore, Juvo partners with world-class mobile operators to tap into usage patterns around prepaid mobile services and address the coverage gaps of traditional credit bureaus. As a result, its state-of-the-art technology makes Juvo's assessment highly efficient and accurate. Additionally, it facilitates the inclusion of a demographic segment into the financial system that would otherwise have no access to credit due to insufficient financial data.

“By applying predictive analytics, data science, and behavioral analytics to incremental borrowing and repayment transactions, Juvo has built 250 million financial identities worldwide, driving financial and credit inclusion of 68% of the global adult population with no formal credit histories,” said Nikita Pradeep Talnikar, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

In Brazil, Juvo has been providing micro-loans to the prepaid population of millions of Brazilians via their mobile devices, amassing a unique data set and proprietary scoring algorithms on almost 100% of the population. Combining this proprietary data with proven algorithms, Juvo can uniquely target, score and provide fair financial services to the sub-prime Brazilian market with unprecedented repayment rates. Juvo's services are enabling ultra-competitive interest rates to be offered, fundamentally changing the economics of sub-prime financial services to unlock a multi-billion market that to date has been uneconomical all the while enabling millions and millions of D & E class Brazilians to gain access to credit often for the first time. Juvo's impressive efficiency is driving the company's tremendous growth in large markets such as Brazil, where its deep understanding of consumers and their consumption patterns has enabled it to offer credit to over 11 million Brazilians.

“Juvo's concentrated efforts toward making data-backed lending decisions have been the bedrock of its commercialization success”, noted Talnikar. Along with direct-to-consumer strategy, Juvo has partnered with other financial services and retail marketplaces who also identified the big opportunity and competitive advantage to expand financial services to millions of underserved consumers.

With its strong overall performance, Juvo earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the Latin America inclusive digital credit industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Juvo

Juvo is a pioneer of financial identities for the underbanked. The company's mission is to create the YES Economy by closing the information gap for the 3.9 billion people worldwide who are locked out of the formal economy due to a lack of credit history. In partnership with leading mobile network operators and financial institutions, Juvo leverages previously untapped data sources to build comprehensive financial identities, allowing billions of underbanked consumers to qualify for credit and other financial services at dramatically lower interest rates often for the first time.

Headquartered in San Francisco with regional headquarters in São Paulo, Juvo's has built over 270 million financial profiles and unlocked more than a billion transactions to date. For more information, find us at

Contact:

Murilo Menezes

GM, Latin America | Juvo

