(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) TeraRecon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Solving Time-related Challenges in Neurological Care and Its Market-leading Position

TeraRecon partners with different vendors to provide precise, AI-supported patient care and expand in the neurological solutions market and other disease areas, improving patient outcomes





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – September 7, 2023 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the AI-based neurological solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes TeraRecon , a ConcertAI company, with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The US-based company operates in more than 74 countries and offers AI-empowered solutions for radiology, oncology, cardiology, vascular surgery, and neurology. It has 5,376 active installations, more than 53,000 activeclinical users, and more than 1,200 global customers. Over 1,900 health sites trust TeraRecon's solutions, demonstrating its brand equity. TeraRecon has ample industry experience as it first entered the imaging industry and transitioned into advanced imaging and AI-based solutions based on customer needs. TeraRecon embodies the leadership focus criterion by offering products that may aid physicians with applications including stroke, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and other neurovascular conditions.

TeraRecon offers Intuition, an advanced visualization imaging solution; Eureka Clinical AI, an AI-based platform for coordinated care; and TR Neuro and Neuro Suite, AI-based solutions for neurovascular conditions. Its vendor-neutral solutions provide simplified workflows and actionable insights. TeraRecon's Neuro Suite isan exhaustive and advanced AI-driven clinical suite, purpose-built for providing the physician with insights, and care activation in many neurological condition states. The solutions aid in neuroimaging analysis and physician made treatment decisions. TR Neuro solves time-related challenges in neurological care, rapidly detecting LVO and ICH and reducing door-to-care time.

Utkarsha Soundankar, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“TeraRecon's workflow-driven and clinician-centric solutions ensure increased productivity, consistency, reproducibility, and easy result communication, and it offers dedicated tools for neurological conditions.”

TR Neuro provides detection and patient care activation in neurovascular emergencies and increases the readiness of neurological emergency care centers. The clinical workflow solution connects the care team workflow, maintains standardization across the care continuum, and provides timely and coordinated care in neurological settings to support collaborative care. The Eureka Clinical AI platform enables care teams in various specialties to see results, confirm findings, and receive mobile alerts, thereby providing timely patient care. With its advanced AI-based secure solutions, TeraRecon continuously meets customer needs and improves patient outcomes. It demonstrates high growth potential and is well-positioned to improve the AI-based neurological solutions industry.

“TeraRecon's advanced AI-based solutions assist in the rapid management and care of neurovascular patients. The clinician-friendly solutions provide on-the-go view options and aid the clinician in decision making to solve challenges across the care continuum and provide advanced patient care, improved patient outcomes, and a reduced financial burden of managing neurological conditions,” added Soundankar. With its strong overall performance, TeraRecon earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the AI-based neurological solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at

About Claudia Toscano





Sr. Events Coordinator/ Team Leader - Best Practices Recognition

...

Phone: +1.210.477.8417

View all posts by Claudia Toscano