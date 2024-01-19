Cryptonewsbreaks UBET Sports On-Chain Sportsbook Announces Launch On Polygon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) UBET Sports, a decentralized sportsbook, has launched its decentralized crypto sports-betting platform on the Polygon network. According to the announcement,“a patient web3, football and esports betting community can now enjoy the benefits of UBET's most on-chain sports betting platform.” The company states that with its exclusive platform, every odd is boosted to the max, with bettors ensured of noncustodial service while players retain ownership of their own funds instead of relying on a sportsbook to hold their cash. Using its proprietary technology to set the odds from blockchain, UBET works in the decentralized sports betting space, solving existing problems such as the inability to quickly adjust to market odd fluctuations in unanticipated pregame and in-game events, as well as the inability to initialize liquidity for each market because sports betting markets require near-instant settlement. The company is focused on providing more opportunities for bettors and liquidity providers by offering a decentralized betting platform that delivers a simple user interface, improved deposit and withdrawal transactions, and a transparent and easy onboarding system.“There is an urgent need to improve a market that is currently marred by monopolized bookmakers who wield so much power against the bettor,” said UBET Sports cofounder and CEO.



About UBET Sports

UBET Sports is a decentralized crypto sportsbook. The market eliminates the house and risk aversion that exists within existing sports prediction market products. UBET's unique system and architecture will allow all sports fans to trade their predictions, when they want, at market-implied odds without friction.

