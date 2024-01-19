Lawyer Says Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried Is Surviving On Water, Bread

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sam Bankman-Fried's attorney claims that Bankman-Fried is finding it difficult

to prepare for his upcoming fraud trial because he is not getting enough meals in prison. This assertion was made concurrently with Bankman-Fried's not-guilty plea to seven felonies included in a fresh indictment.

Bankman-Fried's bail was canceled a fortnight ago, with the judge stating that there was reasonable suspicion that he had made at least two attempts to tamper with witnesses. According to Mark Cohen, the former billionaire's attorney, his client's capacity to prep for his October trial is being hampered by...

