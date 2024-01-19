The U.S. Treasury Announces New Cryptocurrency Tax-Reporting Requirements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aproposal set forth by the U.S. Treasury Department

introduces a fresh regulation aimed at compelling crypto brokers to disclose information regarding users' digital asset exchanges and sales. The rule constitutes a component of efforts led by regulatory entities and Congress, all geared toward tightening the reins on cryptocurrency users who might potentially elude tax obligations.

In line with this, a newly devised tax reporting document referred to as the 1099-DA Form has been conceived, with the primary objective of assisting taxpayers in ascertaining their tax accountabilities. The origin of these requirements can be traced back to the 2021 Jobs Act , an extensive...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN